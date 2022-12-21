TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye, Senegal determined to deepen cooperation: Erdogan
Türkiye is developing economic ties with Africa in a "fair and balanced way", says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Türkiye, Senegal determined to deepen cooperation: Erdogan
Bilateral trade between Türkiye and Senegal reached $540 million in 2021, and the target now is $1 billion, Erdogan says. / AA
December 21, 2022

Türkiye and Senegal will continue to enhance bilateral cooperation in several areas, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“We have a common will to develop our cooperation with Senegal in every field,” Erdogan said at a news conference with his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

During their meeting at the presidential complex, Erdogan said they discussed economic, defence, and trade issues, as well as efforts against terrorism, including the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

"We will always strive to develop our economic relations with Africa in a fair and balanced way, and we will conduct our commercial relations on a win-win basis," he said.

Bilateral trade between Türkiye and Senegal reached $540 million in 2021, and the target now is $1 billion, he added.

Erdogan said he also exchanged views with Sall on the Ukraine war.

Recommended

For his part, Sall appreciated Türkiye's "concrete contributions" to prevent a global food crisis by mediating between Moscow and Kiev.

He said bilateral cooperation between the countries continues in every field, including the defence sector.

Developing relations and cooperation with African countries is one of the cornerstones of Ankara's multi-dimensional foreign policy.

Opened in 1962, the Turkish Embassy in Senegal's capital Dakar is one of the first of Türkiye's diplomatic missions in Africa.

READ MORE: Türkiye, Senegal boost trade volume target to $1B

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years