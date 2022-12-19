The parents of a young man who rights group warn is at imminent risk of execution over his involvement in Iran's protest movement issued a video pleading with the judiciary to spare their son's life.

Their appeal for the life of Mehdi Mohammad Karami comes as Amnesty International warns that at last 26 people are at risk of execution over the protests, the biggest challenge to the authorities since Iran's 1979 revolution.

Iran sparked global outrage by executing two protesters earlier this month.

Tehran has announced 11 death sentences in connection with the demonstrations, which it calls "riots" and blames on "foreign enemies" in the West.

Authorities issued capital sentences over sometimes-deadly violence, including against security force members.

Rights groups say the legal processes have been rushed. They are concerned detainees have been tortured and forced to confess.

"I am Mashallah Karami, father of Mohammad Mehdi Karami," said the father in the video circulated on social media, sitting cross-legged on a carpet and flanked by his wife.

He described his son as a "karate champion" who had won national competitions and been a member of the national team.

"I respectfully ask the judiciary, I beg you please, I ask you.. to remove the death penalty from my son's case."

His wife, her arms folded as if cradling a baby, then speaks to also ask for the death penalty to be revoked.

