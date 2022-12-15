Two US lawmakers have introduced a resolution to oust Russia from the UN Security Council, saying Russia’s presence there “violates the purposes and principles of the United Nations”.

Submitted by Representatives Steve Cohen of Tennessee and Joe Wilson of South Carolina on Wednesday, the resolution finds that Russia has “repeatedly, deliberately, and flagrantly violated” the purposes and principles of the UN.

It urges President Joe Biden to take “all appropriate steps” in conjunction with US allies and partners “to limit, suspend, or terminate” the rights and privileges Russia currently has in the UN Security Council.

It also calls for the suspension of Russia from other organisations and specialised agencies of the UN.

The move comes amid Russia’s ongoing assault on Ukraine, which Moscow terms “a special military operation”. The US has led the European Union and other western nations in slapping sweeping economic sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine war.

The US has also helped Kiev with billions of dollars in aid, including military equipment.