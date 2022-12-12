A large number of people in the United States are showing their disapproval for Joe Biden and Donald Trump from seeking a re-run in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, a new survey has revealed.

The survey, called CNBC All-America Economic Survey, finds some 70 percent of Americans against the idea of President Biden running again.

This has come in the backdrop of Biden losing his approval rating of late, with his popularity taking a fall to 41 percent from 46 percent in October, which in effect means his disapproval among the eyes of the American public have risen considerably.

As per the survey, 57 percent of Democrats say Biden should not stand for office, along with 86 percent of Republicans and 66 percent of independents.