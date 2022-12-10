The number of homeless people in Germany is over 260,000, government statistics have noted.

Based on the first report by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs on the homelessness situation released on Friday, as of January 31, 2022, there were 263,000 people who did not have a permanent home.

Homeless people are divided in the report into three categories: those who are sheltered in emergency accommodation, secretly homeless staying with friends or acquaintances and people who live on the streets.

The report revealed that 63 percent of the homeless were men and 35 percent were women, while the average age of the homeless was 44.

Two-thirds of the homeless have German citizenship and more than half of respondents said they suffer from a long-term illness or disability, while one-fourth indicated they have an addiction to drugs or alcohol.