Hundreds of Apple workers in Australia are preparing to go on a strike ahead of Christmas to demand better working conditions and wages, union leaders and staff said, a move likely to hurt the iPhone maker’s sales and services in the country.

The less than two-day strike by about 200 of Apple’s roughly 4,000 employees in Australia comes as the US tech giant faces disruptions due to worker unrest in its main iPhone plant in China.

Members of Australia’s Retail and Fast Food Workers Union (RAFFWU) are asking Apple Inc for fixed rosters, pre-determined work hours, weekends of two consecutive days and an agreed annual wage rise.

“This Christmas strike is a way for our members to take back their time with family and friends while management continues to refuse to give workers the most basic minimum rostering rights,” RAFFWU secretary Josh Cullinan told Reuters, adding management would be notified on Monday of the intention to strike.

He said that efforts to get management to the bargaining table immediately failed earlier this week, with Apple refusing to meet until February.

Striking workers would walk out of Apple’s retail outlets at 3 pm (0400 GMT) on December 23 and stay away throughout Christmas Eve, usually a peak time for sales of Apple iPhones, watches and other products.

The action would be nationwide but would have the greatest impact at two retail outlets in Brisbane and one each in Adelaide and Newcastle, where RAFFWU have the most members.