TÜRKİYE
Türkiye tells US 'only terrorists' are targets of its operations
Türkiye's operation is being carried out in line with UN's self-defence article, Turkish Defence Minister Akar tells his US counterpart Austin, and reiterates Ankara is ready to cooperate with Washington against Daesh and other terror groups.
Lloyd Austin and Hulusi Akar exchanged views on defence and security issues during a phone call. / AA Archive
December 1, 2022

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Ankara's cross-border operations in northern Iraq and Syria are directed against terrorists and are being carried out in line with the right of self-defence. 

Both sides discussed bilateral, regional, defence and security issues in a phone call on Wednesday, a Turkish Defence Ministry statement said, adding Akar stressed that Türkiye and the US are important allies. 

Akar told his US counterpart the counter-terrorism operations are being carried out in line with the right of self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter to ensure the security of the Turkish nation and its borders.

Türkiye emphasised that "only terrorists are the targets in operations and harming coalition forces or civilians were out of the question."

Cooperation and solidarity in the fight against terrorism will contribute to regional and global peace and security, he said, underlining that in this context, Türkiye is ready for cooperation against Daesh and all other terrorist organisations.

Anti-terror operations

Recently, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Sword in northern Iraq and Syria, a cross-border aerial campaign against the PKK/YPG terrorist group, which has illegal hideouts across the Iraqi and Syrian borders where they plan and execute attacks on Turkish soil.

On November 20, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also signalled a ground operation in northern Iraq and northern Syria to eliminate the terror threat.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

The YPG is the terrorist group's Syrian offshoot.

