Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has told US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Ankara's cross-border operations in northern Iraq and Syria are directed against terrorists and are being carried out in line with the right of self-defence.

Both sides discussed bilateral, regional, defence and security issues in a phone call on Wednesday, a Turkish Defence Ministry statement said, adding Akar stressed that Türkiye and the US are important allies.

Akar told his US counterpart the counter-terrorism operations are being carried out in line with the right of self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter to ensure the security of the Turkish nation and its borders.

Türkiye emphasised that "only terrorists are the targets in operations and harming coalition forces or civilians were out of the question."

Cooperation and solidarity in the fight against terrorism will contribute to regional and global peace and security, he said, underlining that in this context, Türkiye is ready for cooperation against Daesh and all other terrorist organisations.

