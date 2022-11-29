TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's tourism sees robust numbers despite global crisis: Erdogan
In a period where our competitors in tourism have lost momentum due to the effects of the global pandemic, Türkiye has carved out its own niche by working hard, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Türkiye's tourism sees robust numbers despite global crisis: Erdogan
Erdogan added that Türkiye rose to fourth place in the world in terms of the number of tourists in 2021 and to eighth place in tourism revenues. / AA
November 29, 2022

Türkiye is seeing impressive numbers in tourism sector despite the fallout from the global pandemic, said the nation’s president.

"Although we paused during the global pandemic period, we are all experiencing the peak point of our country in terms of both the number of tourists and tourism revenues," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 7th Ordinary General Assembly of the Turkish Hoteliers Federation in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Erdogan added that Türkiye rose to fourth place in the world in terms of the number of tourists in 2021 and to eighth place in tourism revenues, which he described as a sign that the country will reach an even better position this year.

READ MORE: Over 23M foreigners visited Türkiye in seven months

Recommended

He stressed that Türkiye is suitable for the development and growth of the tourism sector in all its regions and cities.

In a period where our competitors in tourism have lost momentum due to the effects of the global crisis, Türkiye has carved out its own niche by working hard, Erdogan said.

Türkiye aims to avoid missing out on opportunities by placing the country at the centre of a reshaping global, political, and economic architecture, Erdogan added.

READ MORE: Turkish Airlines 'biggest winner' as global air travel lifts off post-Covid

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years