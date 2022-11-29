Türkiye is seeing impressive numbers in tourism sector despite the fallout from the global pandemic, said the nation’s president.

"Although we paused during the global pandemic period, we are all experiencing the peak point of our country in terms of both the number of tourists and tourism revenues," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 7th Ordinary General Assembly of the Turkish Hoteliers Federation in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Erdogan added that Türkiye rose to fourth place in the world in terms of the number of tourists in 2021 and to eighth place in tourism revenues, which he described as a sign that the country will reach an even better position this year.

