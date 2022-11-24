TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Altun: Türkiye wages effective battle against disinformation campaigns
It is essential to combat disinformation, which has become a mass weapon and national security issue, says Turkish Communications Director Altun
Altun: Türkiye wages effective battle against disinformation campaigns
Altun stressed that terrorist groups and their supporters, unable to cope with Turkish security forces on the ground, are embracing disinformation operations. / AA Archive
November 24, 2022

Türkiye "effectively" fights against those who try to spread terrorist propaganda in digital environments, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

"Just as our soldiers destroyed terror nests, the relevant units of our state are waging an effective fight against those who spread terrorism and make propaganda for a terrorist organisation in virtual or digital environments," Altun told a digital media panel in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

He said it is essential to combat disinformation, which itself has become a mass weapon and a national security issue.

"Using disinformation as a tool and turning it into a systematic attack by individuals and groups who consciously and intentionally poison social communication processes is a dirty method of warfare and digital terrorism," he added.

READ MORE:Fighting against disinformation during disasters vital: Fahrettin Altun

Recommended

Terrorists embracing disinformation 

Altun stressed that terrorist groups and their supporters, unable to cope with Turkish security forces on the ground, are embracing disinformation operations aimed at the country's fight against terrorism through social media and publications.

He added that disinformation is spread especially through exploiting digital opportunities and social media.

But he asserted: "We do not and will not allow anyone to deceive and discredit our country and our citizens with fake news.”

READ MORE: Fighting war, terrorist propaganda among Türkiye's top priorities: Altun

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years