Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told Israel's Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call that it is important to maintain relations on a basis of respect for mutual interests, the Turkish presidency said.

Highlighting the beginning of a new era in the Türkiye-Israel relations thanks to the strong will displayed by both sides, Erdogan on Thursday said: "It was in the shared interest of Türkiye and Israel to maintain the relations by respecting sensitivities on the basis of mutual interests, and to strengthen them on a sustainable basis."

He wished the election results in Israel to be beneficial for the country and the region.

Erdogan told Netanyahu he was saddened by "events two days ago in the West Bank", the presidency said on Thursday.

Three Israelis were killed in a stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, hours before Israel swore in lawmakers set to return Netanyahu to power.

Netanyahu offered his condolences for those who died in a bomb attack in Istanbul on Sunday.

Netanyahu, who won an election this month, said that Türkiye's mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine are "important for the world."

"The two leaders agreed to work together to create a new era in relations between Türkiye and Israel," Netanyahu's Likud Party said in a statement, adding that they discussed how to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties.