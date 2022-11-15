TÜRKİYE
Cooperation on global water crisis important: Turkish first lady
During her meeting with the spouses of G-20 leaders in Indonesia, Emine Erdogan also spoke about Türkiye's renewable energy practices.
The ladies also exchanged views on advancements in women's rights. / AA
November 15, 2022

Türkiye’s first lady Emine Erdogan met the spouses of G-20 leaders who have gathered in Indonesia.

The spouses who were hosted by Indonesia's first lady Iriana Joko Widodo on Tuesday learned about the local weavings and handicrafts.

Erdogan also held a bilateral meeting with Spanish First Lady Maria Begona Gomez Fernandez where the duo exchanged views on the goodwill document to extend Türkiye’s Zero Waste project around the world.

READ MORE:Turkish first lady, UN chief sign document on 'Zero Waste' project

During their discussion, Erdogan stressed the importance of global cooperation for the water crisis and touched upon the renewable energy practices in Türkiye.

She also met South Korean first lady Kim Kun Hee to discuss the Zero Waste project, the waste management practices in South Korea and potential cooperation.

They also exchanged views on advancements in women's rights.

The 17th G-20 summit is being held on the Indonesian resort island of Bali under the theme Recover Together-Recover Stronger.

The leaders will exchange views in three sessions, namely Food and Energy Security, Health and Digital Transformation.

READ MORE: Türkiye is determined in the fight against climate crisis: Emine Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
