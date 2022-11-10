Racism in Europe, particularly xenophobia, has been steadily rising over the last few years, as has far-right politics. Comments on domestic and international levels by organisations and individuals highlight both a deeply ingrained and growing superiority complex.

This past month, reductive depictions, metaphors, and general behaviour towards the ethnic ‘other’ have stirred ire and brought to the foreground the discussion of ‘Eurocentrism’ and increasing moral bankruptcy.

Throughout all the discrimination and criticisms of other communities, Europe is not able to own up to their contemporary or, more crucially, their past sins.

France and Qatar

This week French newspaper Le Canard Enchaîné dedicated its October edition to ‘criticism’ of Qatar ahead of the Fifa World Cup, publishing a cartoon that depicts “hairy” and “angry” Qatari footballers holding machine guns, machetes, and rocket launchers, some even wearing ski masks.

The issue here is the caricature itself rather than the content/critique – this publication, like many others, expresses the opinion that Arabs, Middle Easterners, and people of colour more generally, are 'savages'. As France has a long history of problematic ‘morally superior’ cartoons this is not a new occurrence, but this does highlight both an ignorant and reductive approach to a complex issue, one in which a French firm may be complicit in.

It has garnered backlash for being both overtly racist and fulfilling false and damaging orientalist tropes; the mere fact of dedicating an issue to the topic highlights an extension of this moral superiority, or a need to ‘rectify’ according to their hierarchy of values.

The content, much like many headlines today in French media, critiques the Qatari for their alleged human rights violations, which is painfully ironic considering the French government currently has similar claims laid against them.

This sentiment of harsh critique towards Qatari conduct has come despite French construction firm Vinci Construction – which worked on the FIFA ‘pavilion’ – facing a court case in French for alleged human trafficking and other labour abuses, which the company vehemently denies.

They further deny any participation in the construction of FIFA-related contracts and claim their work there predates the FIFA contract. France laid the charges on the firm mere weeks before the start of the football event. The campaign is furthered with statements banning live telecasts of World Cup matches in ‘fan areas’ as a retaliatory measure.

The garden and the jungle

Eurocentrism and its inherent superiority complex is not a new concept; the notion that Europe as the leader of ‘civilisation’ and the encompassing ego that it generates is the psychology that shamelessly colonised large swathes of the world. More contemporarily, collectively creating multi-pronged refugee externalisation policies, specifically against non-Ukrainians.