The Turkish parliament has extended for one year the deployment of troops sent to Azerbaijan in the wake of a fall 2020 conflict with neighbouring Armenia over the Karabakh region.

The extension under a government motion will start on Nov. 17 to observe the ceasefire, prevent violations, ensure peace and stability in the region, as well as effectively protect and safeguard Türkiye's interests following the 44-day conflict over Karabakh, which previously had been under Armenia occupation for nearly 30 years.

The joint centre established by Türkiye and Russia, where Turkish Armed Forces deployed, continues its successful activities, it said.

The Turkish presence at the centre is a requirement of the country's effective and constructive role in the region and national interests, said the motion.

According to the November 2020 Tripartite Declaration signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia to end the conflict, activities to maintain stability in the region continue.

