TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye extends mandate of troops deployed in Azerbaijan for one more year
Turkish troops were sent in the wake of a fall 2020 conflict between Azerbaijan, and Armenia over Karabakh, ending nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation.
Türkiye extends mandate of troops deployed in Azerbaijan for one more year
Türkiye and Azerbaijan enjoy close diplomatic, strategic, cultural, and military ties. / AA Archive
November 1, 2022

The Turkish parliament has extended for one year the deployment of troops sent to Azerbaijan in the wake of a fall 2020 conflict with neighbouring Armenia over the Karabakh region.

The extension under a government motion will start on Nov. 17 to observe the ceasefire, prevent violations, ensure peace and stability in the region, as well as effectively protect and safeguard Türkiye's interests following the 44-day conflict over Karabakh, which previously had been under Armenia occupation for nearly 30 years.

The joint centre established by Türkiye and Russia, where Turkish Armed Forces deployed, continues its successful activities, it said.

The Turkish presence at the centre is a requirement of the country's effective and constructive role in the region and national interests, said the motion.

According to the November 2020 Tripartite Declaration signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia to end the conflict, activities to maintain stability in the region continue.

READ MORE: Türkiye's parliament ratifies troop deployment to Azerbaijan

Recommended

Liberation of Karabakh

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

In the fall of 2020, in 44 days of clashes, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation, ending in a Russian-brokered truce. 

The peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

READ MORE:Türkiye joins Azerbaijan's celebrations of Karabakh victory anniversary

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years