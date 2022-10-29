Dogecoin surged more than 70 percent, extending this week's gains after Elon Musk sealed a $44-billion deal to take over Twitter last week.

The Tesla Inc CEO, a vocal proponent of cryptocurrencies, has heavily influenced prices of dogecoin and bitcoin.

Tesla started accepting dogecoin as payment for its merchandise early this year, and Musk's newly launched perfume brand can also be bought with dogecoin.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance which has invested $500 million into Musk's buyout of Twitter, said it is brainstorming strategies on how blockchain and crypto could be helpful to Twitter.

Twitter had begun exploring ways to incorporate blockchain technology under co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey, who has been a proponent of bitcoin.

Musk tweeted this month that he is buying Twitter to create an "everything app".

The idea of an everything app originated in Asia with companies like WeChat, which lets users not only send messages but also make payments, shop online or hail a taxi.

READ MORE: Elon Musk takes over Twitter, sacks top executives