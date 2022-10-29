A Pakistani national held by the United States for 18 years in the Guantanamo Bay prison camp without trial on suspicion of links to Al Qaeda returned home to Pakistan.

"We are glad that a Pakistani citizen detained abroad is finally reunited with his family," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday

At 75, Paracha was the oldest inmate at the camp, according to Reprieve, a London-based human rights group that worked on his case.

He was never charged.

