Iraq now has new president and prime minister after a year of political gridlock and violence in the war-scarred nation.

Abdul Latif Rashid, 78, replaces Barham Saleh as head of state after the two-round vote in parliament on Thursday, winning more than 160 votes against 99 for Saleh, an assembly official said.

After the vote, Iraq's newly elected president named Mohammed Shia al Sudani as prime minister-designate.

The voting to elect the president went to a second round after the candidates failed to obtain two-thirds of the votes of the deputies in the first round.

A deputy from the Sovereignty Alliance said "during the first round, the votes were limited to Barham Salih, current president, and candidate Abdul Latif Rashid."

Rashid, who was leading in the first round of voting, secured the presidency in the second round.

Iraqi political parties had failed to agree on electing a new president and prime minister since general elections held a year ago this week.

Daunting task

Rashid will face the daunting task of breathing new life into fraught relations between the central government and the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Hamzeh Hadad, a visiting fellow at the European Council of Foreign Relations, said that even though Saleh has left a mark of being a charismatic president, it did little to improve ties between Baghdad and Erbil.