WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran launches deadly attacks on Kurdish region of northern Iraq
The headquarters of three ethnic parties of Iranian Kurds have been hit in northern Iraq as Iran's Revolutionary Guard accuses the groups of smuggling weapons into Iran.
Iran launches deadly attacks on Kurdish region of northern Iraq
At least seven people have reportedly died in attacks. / AA
September 28, 2022

Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) launched attacks on the Kurdish region of northern Iraq targeting armed rebel groups, Iranian state media have reported.

The headquarters of the Komala Party, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (IKDP) and the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK) were hit with missiles and drones, Iranian state television reported on Wednesday.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency confirmed the attacks.

Seven people were killed and 28 wounded in the attacks, Kurdish Regional Government's health ministry in Erbil said in a statement.

"Four were killed and 14 wounded" in the Koysinjaq region, and "three were killed and 14 wounded" in Sherawa, it said, adding "there are civilians among the victims".

Abdullah Mohtadi, secretary general of the Komala Party, said on his social media account that their headquarters in Sulaymaniyah were attacked by Iranian army drones.

Meanwhile, Hussein Yazdanpanah, the head of PAK, told reporters that their headquarters in Koysanca district in Erbil and Kirkuk's Altinkopru district came under attack.

READ MORE: Iran's Raisi: US 'trampled upon' nuclear accord with world powers

Recommended

Smuggling of weapons?

The Revolutionary Guard said it carried out an artillery attack last week in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

In a statement, the IRGC said its ground forces targeted the positions of Komala Party, accusing it of smuggling weapons into Iran.

The attacks come amid nationwide protests in the wake of the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman in police custody last week, who was arrested for not wearing the hijab 'properly'.

Mahsa Amini belonged to a section of Iran with a large Kurdish population where protests have grown louder over the past week.

READ MORE:Iranian forces, protesters clash in several cities over Amini's death

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia