The bodies of five people have been recovered after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Jordan's capital, authorities said, adding that 14 more were injured and others remained trapped.

The toll from Tuesday's collapse in the city's Jabal al Weibdeh district "has risen to five dead and 14 injured", security spokesman Amer al Sartawy said in a statement.

He had earlier told state TV that civil defence forces were being supported by teams from the regional security command and the gendarmerie, and that rescue efforts were ongoing.

A source at the civil defence service said there remained "a number of people trapped in the collapsed building", without providing an exact figure.

Rescue workers could be seen searching the rubble of the collapsed building before they carried out a woman on a stretcher.

Investigation has launched