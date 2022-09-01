TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: Europe's top rights court unfair in decisions regarding Türkiye
President Erdogan says the European Court of Human Rights makes unfair decisions when it comes to Türkiye even as important reforms have been made in the country over the past 20 years.
Erdogan made his statement during the country's ceremony for the 2022-2023 Judicial Year. / AA
September 1, 2022

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for not taking "fair" decisions about Türkiye.

"The ECHR is not fair in its decisions, but political. When it comes to Türkiye, it makes politically driven decisions..," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday at a ceremony in capital Ankara marking the opening of the new judicial year.

Important reforms, he said, have been made to strengthen the rule of law in Türkiye in the past 20 years.

"Such topics as people's rights and freedoms, women's rights, children's rights and improving our justice system have been the most important elements of our reforms," Erdogan said.

Speaking at the same event, Mehmet Akarca, president of the Turkish Court of Cassation, said the Turkish judiciary is "sensitive" to the fundamental rights and freedoms protected by the European Convention on Human Rights and the Turkish Constitution.

Previously, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said Türkiye expects the European Council and EU institutions to have a "fair and impartial" approach to the country as part of legal co-operation.

Türkiye has the highest compliance rate with the ECHR decisions compared to other countries, Bozdag said.

"The total compliance rate of the countries that have committed to comply with the ECHR decisions is 80.14 percent, while Türkiye has a rate of 87.90 percent. We have complied and implemented the decisions of the ECHR," he added.

SOURCE:AA
