Russia has launched large-scale military exercises involving several Kremlin-friendly countries, including China, with tensions soaring between Moscow and Western capitals.

The drills that began on Thursday come as Russia is locked in a stand-off with Western nations over what Moscow calls its military operation in pro-Western Ukraine.

The Russian defence ministry said the Vostok 2022 (East 2022) exercise will be held until September 7 at seven firing ranges in Russia’s Far East and the Sea of Japan.

It said the drills will involve more than 50,000 troops and over 5,000 weapons units, including 140 aircraft and 60 warships.

The active stage of the exercises kicked off on Thursday morning with combat aircraft, anti-aircraft unit drills and mine clearance simulations in the Sea of Japan, the ministry said.

"Combat aviation crews will have to train in the interception of air targets...and conduct air strikes on ground targets," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry released images showing military aircraft taking off and flying in formation, as well as Pantsir anti-aircraft vehicles conducting manoeuvres.

Participating countries include several of Russia's neighbours, as well as Syria, India and key ally China. Similar drills were last held in 2018.

China, India take part

Confirming its participation in the drills in August, China said the joint exercises were "unrelated to the current international and regional situation".