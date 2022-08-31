At least 50 civilians were killed during a military operation conducted by Mali's army and foreign troops on April 19, the United Nations has said in a report.

The alleged April massacre took place on market day in Hombori municipality, in the central region of Douentza, after a Mali military convoy hit an improvised explosive device, the UN report said on Wednesday.

The massacre victims included a woman and a child, the UN's peacekeeping mission MINUSMA said in the quarterly report on human rights violations in the violence-hit West African country.

It did not specify the nationality of the foreign military personnel accompanying local troops.

Some 500 people were briefly detained during the military operation prompted by the explosion, but most were later freed.

Days later, a single Malian soldier allegedly executed 20 of the 27 civilians still held at the military camp in Hombori, according to the UN.

Mali's military spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Authorities have previously denied accusations that soldiers tortured civilians held in Hombori, the report said.

