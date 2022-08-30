Türkiye has marked the 100th anniversary of its Victory Day, which commemorates the resounding defeat of the occupying Greek army at the hands of Turks in the Battle of Dumlupinar in 1922.

On Tuesday, Turks across the country celebrated the Great Offensive — one of the greatest military victories in history.

The Great Offensive was launched by the Turkish Armed Forces on August 26, 1922 under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Türkiye, and ended on September 18 that year.

The victors of World War I, also known as the Entente Powers, landed in present-day Türkiye in 1919, occupying large swathes of land based on the provisions of the Armistice of Mudros.

As British, French, Italian and Greek warships anchored in the Turkish Straits, French troops took over the region around Adana in southern Türkiye.

British soldiers entered Urfa and Maras further east as well as Samsun and Merzifon in Black Sea region. The Italians occupied large strips of the Mediterranean coastline including Antalya and other southwestern Anatolian cities.

On May 15, 1919, the Greek army landed in Izmir with the permission of the Entente Powers, triggering what would become a full-fledged uprising and campaign against the rule of occupying forces in the country.

Forming the National Forces (Kuvayi Milliye) as a means of armed resistance against the invaders, Turks knew that there were only two possible choices — either surrender to the occupation forces or fight against them.

The Turkish Grand National Assembly was launched in Ankara in 1920 and the Turkish Army moved to the western front. The following year, Turkish soldiers would repel Greek forces that advanced within 70 kilometres of the parliament.

READ MORE:Türkiye celebrates centenary of Victory Day

After roughly one year of preparation, Commander-in-Chief Ataturk launched the Great Offensive on August 26, 1922 to expel the enemy.