The first US ambassador to Sudan in 25 years has taken up his post in the latest easing of ties since Washington removed Khartoum from it state sponsors of terrorism list.

"Ambassador John Godfrey arrived today in Khartoum, the first US Ambassador to Sudan in nearly 25 years," the US embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ambassador's arrival comes as Sudan reels from deepening unrest and a spiralling economy since last year's military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan.

The military power grab, Sudan's latest, upended a fragile transition installed following the 2019 toppling of president Omar al Bashir.

"Godfrey will work to strengthen relations between the American and Sudanese people and to support their aspirations to freedom, peace, justice, and a transition to democracy", it added.

"He also looks forward to advancing priorities related to peace and security, economic development, and food security".