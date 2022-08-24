BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
Can Twitter's toxic content and bots team rebrand fix major flaws?
Current and ex-employees don't think new memo to combine teams goes far enough after former executive Zatko accused Twitter of poor cyber defences and negligence in attempting to root out fake accounts.
Can Twitter's toxic content and bots team rebrand fix major flaws?
Creation of Health Products and Services team takes on greater significance because the company is challenged on multiple fronts. / AP
August 24, 2022

Twitter has responded with an internal reshuffle after a whistleblower accused it of misleading regulators about lax cybersecurity defences and negligence over bots and disinformation accounts.

Twitter will combine teams that work on reducing toxic content and spam bots, according to a staff memo on Tuesday seen by the Reuters news agency. 

It will merge its health experience team, which works on reducing misinformation and harmful content, with the service team, which is responsible for reviewing profiles that users report and taking down spam accounts. 

But employees complain that a loss of high-profile executives and understaffed teams cannot solve such complex and extended problems. 

The new group will be called "Health Products and Services (HPS)," according to the email to employees.

Ella Irwin, vice president of product for health and Twitter service, who joined the company in June, will lead the HPS team.

"We need teams to focus on specific problems, working together as one team and no longer operating in silos," Irwin wrote in the email to staff, adding the team will "ruthlessly prioritise" its projects.

The creation of the HPS team takes on greater significance because the company is challenged on multiple fronts. 

A former security chief and well-regarded hacker, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, has accused the company of misleading federal regulators about its defences against hackers and spam accounts.

Recommended

Twitter is battling Tesla Inc's chief executive, Elon Musk, in court as the world's richest man attempts to walk away from a $44 billion deal to buy the company, accusing it of withholding information on how it calculates spam accounts.

READ MORE:Ex-security chief: Twitter concealed major flaws, underestimated bots

'Changes don't take staff departures into account'

The move also comes as high-ranking executives, including Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falck, who oversaw consumer products and revenue, have departed the company in recent months amid the chaos with Musk.

Teams responsible for reducing harmful or toxic content have been hit hard by staff departures recently, according to two employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

At least one current employee said the reorganisation did not appear to have a significant impact on their work.

A former employee who worked on security at Twitter said he was not optimistic the reshuffling would lead to improvements, because the roots of the company's problems with spam accounts have historically run deeper than one team can manage on its own. He declined to be named for fear of prejudicing future employment opportunities.

Twitter said on Tuesday that Zatko's allegations were aimed at capturing attention and inflicting harm on the company, and it has said it stands by its disclosures on spam and bot accounts.

READ MORE:Desperate to exit $44B Twitter deal, Musk subpoenas Dorsey for records

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting