Twitter has misled users and federal regulators about glaring weaknesses in its ability to protect personal data, the platform's former security chief has claimed in whistleblower testimony likely to impact the company's bitter legal battle over Elon Musk's takeover bid.

In a complaint filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and published in part on Tuesday by The Washington Post and CNN, Peiter Zatko also accused Twitter of significantly underestimating the number of automated bots on the platform — a key element in Musk's argument for withdrawing his $44 billion buyout deal.

CNN quotes the disclosure by Zatko as accusing Twitter of "negligence, willful ignorance, and threats to national security and democracy".

Zatko, who Twitter says was fired earlier this year for poor performance, warns of obsolete servers, software vulnerable to computer attacks and executives seeking to hide the number of hacking attempts, both to US authorities and to the company's board of directors.

The hacker-turned-executive, who goes by the nickname "Mudge," also claims that Twitter prioritises growing its user base over fighting spam and bots, according to the reports .

In particular, according to The Washington Post, he accuses the platform's boss Parag Agrawal of "lying" in a tweet in May.

In the tweet, Agrawal says Twitter is "strongly incentivized to detect and remove as much spam as we possibly can."

Twitter rejects charges

Twitter has dismissed the allegations. A company spokesperson told AFP news agency on Tuesday that Zatko was fired in January this year for "ineffective leadership and poor performance."