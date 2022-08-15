TÜRKİYE
Archeologists unearth 2,200-year-old Roman fountain in northwest Türkiye
The Roman fountain has been discovered in the history-rich site of Assos, where a 30 member team continues work around the ancient city.
Turkish archaeologists started excavations at Assos in 1981. / AA
August 15, 2022

The remains of a 2,200-year-old Roman fountain have been uncovered in northwestern Türkiye, archeologists at the ancient site of Assos say.

"According to our initial findings, we learned that it was a magnificent fountain structure," dig site head Nurettin Arslan said on Monday.

"We know of many cisterns in Assos, but this is the first time we've come across a monumental fountain structure," Arslan added.

Underlining that the excavations at Assos have continued uninterrupted for 42 years, he said the current 30-strong team were planning this season to unearth multiple cisterns added onto the ancient city's gymnasium.

"It's a very important structure in terms of urban architecture," said Aslan, who is also a professor at the Onsekiz Mart University in Canakkale province, where the ruins are located.

The fountain they discovered was in front of these Roman-era cisterns, explained the archeologist, adding that it had been seriously damaged during the Byzantine period.

"Despite this, once the initial excavation is complete, we can re-erect the existing pieces and allow visitors to grasp the scene or appearance in front of the fountain a little better," he said.

Significant port city

Assos, also known as Behramkale, was one of the most important port cities of its era and is a crucial cultural heritage site dating back from the period of Roman rule in the region.

It includes an ancient theatre, agora, necropolis and protective walls.

Located 17 kilometres south of the present-day town of Ayvacik, it was added to UNESCO's Tentative World Heritage List on April 15, 2017.

According to UNESCO, Assos was also a major ancient Greek city-state, and maintained its regional importance until the Byzantine Empire.

Turkish archaeologists started excavations at Assos in 1981.

SOURCE:AA
