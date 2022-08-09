Türkiye's Defence Chief Hulusi Akar has said the defence of a country is wide-ranging and cannot just be carried out through military means.

Speaking at the 13th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara on Tuesday, Akar said factors such as "economic security, cultural economy and cultural security" are also important for defence.

Türkiye aims to protect its borders from terrorist organisations via its cross-border operations and has "no interest in anyone's land," Akar added.

Akar said Ankara has "fulfilled all responsibilities" in regards to agreements signed with Russia and the United States on eliminating terrorists from northern Syria.

"Although, we have undertaken and fulfilled all responsibilities on our part, our interlocutors have failed to fulfil the promises," said Akar.

The defence chief said his country also fulfils its duties at NATO in full and expects the same from the 30-member military alliance.

