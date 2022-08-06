A California regulator has accused Tesla of misleading consumers about its driver assistance systems, and has filed complaints that could potentially prevent the automaker from selling its cars in the state, US media reported.

In its filing, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said Tesla advertised its Autopilot and Self-Driving technologies as more capable than they actually are, according to a Friday report from the Los Angeles Times.

The company "made or disseminated statements that are untrue or misleading and not based on facts," the DMV reportedly said in its complaints, filed with the quasi-judicial tribunal the Office of Administrative Hearings on July 28.

Tesla cars could never "and cannot now, operate as autonomous vehicles," the DMV said, according to the California newspaper.

The DMV did not immediately return a request for comment.

Tesla's website describes its Autopilot as having "full self-driving capability."

"All you will need to do is get in and tell your car where to go," it says. "If you don’t say anything, your car will look at your calendar and take you there as the assumed destination."

