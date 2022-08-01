California's largest wildfire this year has claimed two lives after exploding in size over the weekend and forcing thousands to evacuate their homes.

Firefighters in the state's north battled to gain control of the McKinney Fire on Monday.

Whipped up by strong winds and lightning storms, the fire ripped through the state's dry terrain on Sunday to spread over some 52,500 acres of Klamath National Forest near the town of Yreka — and was zero percent contained as of Sunday night according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

It had broken out Friday near the border with Oregon.

Emergency declared