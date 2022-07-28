TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Ukraine discuss preparations of upcoming grain shipments
Ministers of Turkish defence and Ukraine's infrastructure stressed the need for the continuation of reciprocal support and coordination in the process.
The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul was opened on Wednesday in a ceremony in which the Turkish defence chief took part. / Reuters
July 28, 2022

Türkiye’s national defence minister and Ukraine’s infrastructure minister spoke by phone about preparations for Ukrainian grain shipments from the country’s Black Sea ports, said the Turkish National Defence Ministry.

Hulusi Akar and Oleksandr Kubrakov expressed satisfaction on Wednesday over the opening of the Joint Coordination Center by the two countries, the ministry said in a statement.

The two ministers also exchanged ideas on the preparations for the grain shipments, which are supposed to start this week.

Akar and Kubrakov stressed the need for the continuation of reciprocal support and coordination in the process, the statement added.

The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul was opened on Wednesday in a ceremony in which the Turkish defence chief took part.

READ MORE:Türkiye inaugurates Joint Coordination Centre for Ukraine grain exports

Turkish-Saudi top diplomats discussed deal

Separately, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Ukraine's grain exports.

The two also spoke about bilateral ties and cooperation in international platforms, especially the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

In Ankara-led grain agreement, Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed a deal last week to reopen three Ukrainian ports – Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny – for grain stuck for months due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has entered its sixth month.

The deal came after a general agreement was reached between stakeholders on a UN-led plan during talks on July 13 to establish a coordination center in Istanbul to carry out joint inspections at the entrance and exit of the harbors and to ensure the safety of the routes.

Internationally praised for its mediator role, Türkiye coordinated with Moscow and Kiev to open a corridor from the Ukrainian port city of Odessa to resume global grain shipments.

READ MORE: Ukraine: Grain export operations resume at designated ports

