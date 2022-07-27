Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are set to speak amid new tension between Washington and Beijing over China's claims on Taiwan.

The planned talks between the two leaders on Thursday — the fifth in a series of regular check-ins — have been in the works for weeks.

But the possibility of a visit to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top congressional Democrat and second in line of succession to the presidency, has added fresh strain to the complicated relationship.

Pelosi hasn't confirmed plans to visit Taiwan, but Biden last week told reporters that US military officials believed it was "not a good idea" for the speaker to visit the island at the moment.

US officials told The Associated Press that if Pelosi goes to Taiwan, the military would increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region.

They declined to provide details, but said that fighter jets, ships, surveillance assets and other military systems would likely be used to provide overlapping rings of protection for her flight to Taiwan and any time on the ground there.

READ MORE: Biden plans talks with China's Xi, puts Pelosi's Taiwan visit in question