Shares of Twitter Inc have fallen about 6 percent in premarket trading as a legal tussle between Elon Musk and the social media company is expected to take center stage after the world's richest person walked away from the $44 billion deal.

Twitter is planning to sue Musk as early as this week and force him to complete the acquisition, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Musk took a jab at Twitter's stance, tweeting that the legal battle would lead to the company disclosing information on bots and spam accounts in court.

The series of tweets was Musk's first public response since the Friday announcement.

Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc, said on Friday he was terminating his deal to buy Twitter because the company had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement.

