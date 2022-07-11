BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Twitter shares slide after Musk's $44B dollar deal falls apart
Twitter shares have dropped nearly six percent in premarket trading after the social media company announced plans to sue Elon Musk for walking away from his buyout deal.
Twitter shares slide after Musk's $44B dollar deal falls apart
Twitter shares have been hit by a double whammy of a slump in the broader equity market and investor skepticism over the deal. / Reuters
July 11, 2022

Shares of Twitter Inc have fallen about 6 percent in premarket trading as a legal tussle between Elon Musk and the social media company is expected to take center stage after the world's richest person walked away from the $44 billion deal.

Twitter is planning to sue Musk as early as this week and force him to complete the acquisition, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Musk took a jab at Twitter's stance, tweeting that the legal battle would lead to the company disclosing information on bots and spam accounts in court. 

The series of tweets was Musk's first public response since the Friday announcement.

Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc, said on Friday he was terminating his deal to buy Twitter because the company had breached multiple provisions of the merger agreement.

READ MORE:Elon Musk cancels $44B Twitter buyout, company says it will sue

Recommended

Double whammy of a slump

Twitter shares ended at $36.81 on Friday and were at a 32 percent discount to Musk's $54.20 bid, as they have been hit by a double whammy of a slump in the broader equity market and investor skepticism over the deal.

"We believe that Elon Musk's intentions to terminate the merger are more based on the recent market sell-off than...Twitter's 'failure' to comply with his requests," Jefferies analyst Brent Thill said in a note.

"In the absence of a deal, we would not be surprised to see the stock find a floor at $23.5."

The contract calls for Musk to pay Twitter a $1 billion break-up fee if he cannot complete the deal for reasons such as the acquisition financing falling through or regulators blocking the deal.

The break-up fee would not be applicable, however, if Musk terminates the deal on his own.

READ MORE:Musk 'losing billions of dollars' in Berlin, Austin Tesla factories

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting