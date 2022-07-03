A gunman opened fire in a Copenhagen shopping mall, one of the largest of its kind in Scandinavia, killing three people and wounding several others, three of them critically, police have said.

The suspected gunman, who is in custody, is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall on the southern outskirts of the capital, said police inspector Soren Thomassen, head of the Copenhagen police operations unit, on Sunday.

Thomassen said the three victims were a man in his 40s and "two young people."

The suspect was known to the police "but only peripherally," Copenhagen police chief said. Thomassen said that terror can't be ruled out, adding, "we do not have information that others are involved. This is what we know now."

He didn't provide any further details on the victims or suspect, but said the suspect arrested is the mall shooter and has been charged for manslaughter.

The shopping centre is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway line that connects the city centre with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to Fields, which opened in 2004.

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark’s TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops.

