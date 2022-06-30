Samsung Electronics has become the first chipmaker in the world to mass-produce advanced 3-nanometre microchips as it seeks to catch up with Taiwan's TSMC.

"Compared to 5nm process, the first-generation 3nm process can reduce power consumption by up to 45 percent, improve performance by 23 percent and reduce area by 16 percent," Samsung said in a statement on Thursday.

The South Korean conglomerate last month announced a five-year plan to invest 450 trillion won (US$356 billion), saying it would "bring forward the mass production of chips based on the 3-nanometre process".

The vast majority of the world's most advanced microchips are made by just two companies – Samsung and Taiwan's TSMC – both of which are running at full capacity to alleviate a global shortage.

READ MORE: Samsung's blueprint features $356B investment, 80,000 jobs

Smaller, more powerful