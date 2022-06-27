TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye supports 'immediate' opening of strategic Zangezur corridor
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said construction of both railways and highways will help further link countries in the region.
Türkiye supports 'immediate' opening of strategic Zangezur corridor
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the opening of the corridor is expected immediately. / AA
June 27, 2022

Türkiye supports dialogue to thaw relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the immediate opening of the Zangezur corridor, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

In a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani and Kazakh counterparts, Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday: "We strongly support the Zangezur corridor, which will provide a connection between the western regions of Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan," an enclave of Azerbaijani territory currently reachable only through Armenia.

Earlier on Monday, a trilateral meeting was held between the ministers of foreign affairs and transport in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

"We are expecting the opening of the corridor immediately," Cavusoglu said, adding that this development will have a positive impact on the region.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said in late May that Baku agreed with Armenia on the opening of the Zangezur corridor, including the construction of both railways and highways.

Following the completion of the railway, Azerbaijan will be able to reach Iran, Armenia and Nakhchivan. The railway will also link Türkiye with Russia through Azerbaijan.

READ MORE:Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders discuss 'peace treaty' over Karabakh region

Recommended

Development and repair

Zangezur was part of Azerbaijan, but in the 1920s, the Soviets gave the region to Armenia. After this move, Azerbaijan lost its link with Nakhchivan.

Azerbaijan has focused on projects in the Zangezur corridor which will include motorways and rail lines.

Some parts of the railway between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, which was destroyed during the occupied period, will be repaired.

Relations between the two former Soviet countries have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted in September 2020, and the 44-day conflict saw Azerbaijan liberate several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

A tripartite agreement was brokered by Russia to bring an end to the war in November 2020.

READ MORE:Türkiye, Azerbaijan to sign space, tech agreements — Ankara

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks