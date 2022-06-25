Two people were killed and at least 10 wounded in a shooting at a nightclub in Norway, Norwegian police said.

A suspect was apprehended nearby, police said. The motive behind the attack was not immediately clear.

"Two people are confirmed dead," the Oslo police department said in a tweet.

"In all, 10 people are receiving treatment from health personnel. Three people are seriously injured," Tore Barstad, head of police operations, was quoted as saying by NRK radio.

Early Saturday's shooting targeted a nightclub named London Pub in the capital Oslo.

NRK reported there were three crime scenes but it was not clear if they were three different locations.

"There were more and more and more shots, so I escaped into the inner bar and tried to get as many as possible with me," a witness said to local media.