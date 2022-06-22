Police have used tear gas to disperse hundreds of Ecuadorans taking part in the ninth day of Indigenous-led fuel price protests that military described as a "grave threat" while a protester reportedly died in a "confrontation" with law enforcement.

Some 500 protesters among thousands who arrived in Quito from around the country in recent days were teargassed on Tuesday as they blockaded a street in the capital with burning tree branches.

They quickly regrouped to march with watery eyes on the CCE culture centre – traditionally used by Indigenous people to launch protests but requisitioned by police over the weekend to use as a base.

"There was a confrontation and this person was hit in the face, apparently with a tear gas bomb," lawyer Lina Maria Espinosa of the Alliance for Human Rights organisation said.

Overnight, a young man died after falling into a ravine during the protests, prompting the prosecutor's office to open an investigation into the possible homicide.

'Grave threat'

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Luis Lara said Ecuador's democracy "faces a grave threat from ... people who are preventing the free movement of the majority of Ecuadorans" with widespread road blockades.

Flanked by the heads of the army, navy and air force, Lara warned the armed forces "will not allow attempts to break the constitutional order or any action against democracy and the laws of the republic."

Dozens of people, police and civilians, have been injured since the start of protests on June 13.

Conaie vows to maintain protests

The powerful Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) – credited with helping topple three presidents between 1997 and 2005 – called the demonstrations as Ecuadorans increasingly struggle to make ends meet.