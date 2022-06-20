Hundreds of Indigenous people and members of other disgruntled groups have taken part in the eighth day of fuel price protests in Ecuador, accused by the president of seeking only "chaos."

"We have reached out, we have called for dialogue, but they do not want peace," President Guillermo Lasso said in a video on Twitter on Monday.

"They seek chaos, they want to eject the president."

A state of emergency is in place in three provinces, with a nighttime curfew in the capital Quito, as authorities seek to curtail demonstrations that have seen roads barricaded countrywide, cost the economy tens of millions of dollars, and left dozens of people injured.

The powerful Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie) –– credited with helping topple three presidents between 1997 and 2005 –– called the protest as Ecuadorans increasingly struggle to make ends meet.

Indigenous people comprise more than a million of Ecuador's 17.7 million inhabitants, and their protest has since been joined by students, workers and others feeling the economic pinch.

Challenges and demands

Police say 63 personnel have been wounded in clashes and 21 others briefly held hostage since the protests began, while human rights observers reported 79 arrests and 55 civilians wounded.

A state of emergency declared last Friday allowed Lasso to mobilise the armed forces to maintain order, suspend certain civil rights and declare curfews.