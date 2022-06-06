New car sales in Russia have sunk by 83.5 percent year-on-year in May as the effects of unprecedented Western sanctions hit the country's economy and consumers.

Only 24,268 cars and light commercial vehicles were sold in Russia in May, said the Association of European Businesses (AEB) in Moscow on Monday.

The collapse in sales in May came after a 78.5 percent drop in April.

Last month, only 24,268 vehicles were sold, AEB said. A year earlier, sales were six times greater.

Sales of the country's most popular and affordable brand, Lada, whose AvtoVAZ manufacturer was majority-owned by the Nissan-Renault group, fell 84 percent to 6,000 units year-on-year.

Car production was also hit hard, falling by 85.4 percent year-on-year.

Sanctions block main supply chains