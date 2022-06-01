Singapore is bracing for a shortage of its de-facto national dish, chicken rice, as major supplier Malaysia halts all chicken exports.

Restaurants and street stalls in the city-state are faced with hiking prices of the staple food or shutting down altogether as their supplies dwindle from neighbouring Malaysia, where production has been disrupted by a global feed shortage.

Malaysia's export ban is the latest sign of growing global food shortages as countries, reeling from the effects of ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, extreme weather, and pandemic-related supply disruptions, scramble to shore up domestic supplies and tame food inflation.

Daniel Tan, owner of a chain of seven stalls called OK Chicken Rice, said Malaysia's ban will be "catastrophic" for vendors like him.

"The ban would mean we are no longer able to sell. It's like McDonald's with no burgers," he said.

He added his stalls usually source live birds from Malaysia but will have to switch to using frozen chicken within the week and are expecting a "strong hit to sales" as customers react to the change in quality of the dish.

Global feed shortage

Singapore, although among the wealthiest countries in Asia, has a heavily urbanised land area of just 730 square km and relies largely on imported food, energy and other goods.

Nearly all of its chicken is imported: 34 percent from Malaysia, 49 percent from Brazil and 12 percent from the United States, according to data from Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

A plate of simple poached chicken and white rice cooked in broth served with a side of greens is a dish beloved by the country's 5.5 million people, and is usually widely available for about S$4 ($2.92) at eateries known as hawker centres.