BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
New blockchain Luna 2.0 set to launch after collapse erases billions
Many cryptocurrency exchanges such as gate.io, Bitfinex, FTX, Huobi, and Bitrue will support the new blockchain, says the creator of the network.
New blockchain Luna 2.0 set to launch after collapse erases billions
The price of cryptocurrency Terra Luna plummeted in recent weeks, trading at $0.0001578 around 0820 GMT on Thursday, from $92.31 a month ago. / AFP
May 26, 2022

A new blockchain called Luna 2.0 is set to launch on Friday to replace the current Terra Luna crypto network after the latter's collapse erased billions of dollars to hurt millions of investors.

Terra Daily, which provides daily news about the network, announced on Wednesday on its official Twitter account that a proposal "to rename the existing network Terra Classic (LUNC), and rebirth a new Terra blockchain (LUNA) has officially passed!"

Do Kwon, the creator of the network and CEO of TerraForm Labs, also said on Twitter that many cryptocurrency exchanges will support the new blockchain Luna 2.0, such as gate.io, Bitfinex, FTX, Huobi, and Bitrue.

The price of cryptocurrency Terra Luna plummeted in recent weeks, trading at $0.0001578 around 0820 GMT on Thursday, from $92.31 a month ago.

Recommended

Its sibling UST, which was initially designed to be pegged one-to-one with the US dollar, was at $0.09079 at the time.

Terra Luna's price collapse is estimated to have caused crypto investors to lose around $40 billion, also sending a shockwave across the global crypto market that saw more than $1 trillion evaporating in just six weeks.

READ MORE:What are stablecoins and how did they trigger a crypto market crash?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting