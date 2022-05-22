TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye summons US Ambassador over their advisory ahead of Istanbul rally
The Turkish Foreign Ministry sources say the embassy's alert was unacceptable as it created misperception about Türkiye.
Türkiye summons US Ambassador over their advisory ahead of Istanbul rally
Türkiye's Foreign Ministry advises its citizens living in the US to avoid gatherings with wide participation for their safety. / AA
May 22, 2022

Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned American Ambassador Jeffry Flake to convey Ankara's displeasure over US Embassy warning regarding a rally in Istanbul held a day earlier.

Flake was told the embassy’s alert contained unfounded claims that Turkish authorities were likely to use force against the rally participants, Foreign Ministry sources said on Sunday. 

It was conveyed to the envoy that the warning was unacceptable as it created a misperception that such actions are a serious problem in Türkiye, the sources said.

Ministry officials told Flake that political parties’ rallies are a deep-rooted tradition of Turkish democracy and Saturday’s gathering was without incident.

They reminded Flake of events where US law enforcement authorities had used disproportionate force, the sources said.

He was also told that Türkiye expects that any such US alerts in the future, whether travel advisories or warnings about demonstrations, will be based on facts, the sources added.

READ MORE:Who is Jeff Flake, the new US ambassador-designate to Türkiye?

Recommended

Türkiye issues safety advisory for its citizens in US

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry in a separate statement on Sunday advised its citizens living in the US to avoid gatherings with wide participation for their safety.

The ministry said the US security units take measures against rallies that may occur in large gatherings, but also recalled some violent acts in the past where real bullets, electroshocks, and tear gas were used.

It recommended to avoid large rallies and events unless necessary, considering the possibility of exposure to violence in such events that are difficult to keep under control.

The ministry also advised Turkish citizens to avoid crowds, keep a low profile, stay away from protests, and inform their relatives of their whereabouts and follow the media reports for immediate developments.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Western ambassadors took a step back, will be more careful

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising