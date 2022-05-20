An Indian court has convicted a top Kashmiri pro-independence leader in a "terrorism"-related case that carries a maximum sentence of the death penalty or life imprisonment – charges dubbed "fabricated" by Pakistan, which also summoned the Indian Charge d’Affaires in protest.

Judge Praveen Singh directed Mohammed Yasin Malik to provide an affidavit regarding his financial assets and set May 25 for hearing arguments from both sides on sentencing, the Press Trust of India news agency reported on Thursday.

During the trial, Malik protested the charges and said he was a freedom fighter.

"Terrorism-related charges levelled against me are concocted, fabricated and politically motivated," his organisation, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), cited him as telling the court.

"If seeking Azadi (freedom) is a crime, then I am ready to accept this crime and its consequences," he told the judge.

The Indian government banned JKLF in March 2019 for "promoting secessionist activities" in the disputed region and arrested Malik along with many of his supporters.

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat

Pakistan said it conveyed its "grave concern" to the Indian diplomat in Islamabad over New Delhi's "bid to suppress the voice of the indigenous Kashmiri leadership ... and to implicating them in fictitious and motivated cases".

"The brutal treatment meted out to Mr Malik despite his chronic ailments and denial of decent health care facilities had resulted in a steep decline of his health," Dawn news site reported, citing the government statement.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, demonstrators held a rally in main Muzaffarabad city, raising anti-India slogans and calling for Malik's immediate release.

