India has banned wheat exports with immediate effect, just days after saying it was targeting record shipments this year, as a scorching heatwave curtails output and local prices hit an all-time high.

Amid strong export demand, the government said on Saturday it would still allow exports for letters of credit that have already been issued and on the request from countries that are trying "to meet their food security needs".

The Indian ban could drive up global prices to new peaks and hit poor consumers in Asia and Africa.

"The ban is shocking," a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm said. "We were expecting curbs on exports after 2-3 months, but seems inflation numbers changed government's mind."

Rising food and energy prices pushed India's annual retail inflation up towards an eight-year high in April, strengthening economists' view that the central bank would have to raise interest rates more aggressively to curb prices.

Wheat prices in India have risen to record high, in some spot markets to as high as $322.71 (25,000 rupees) per tonne, versus government fixed minimum support price of $260 (20,150 rupees).

'The ban to lift global wheat prices'