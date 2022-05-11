Three more bodies have been pulled from the rubble of a Havana hotel that was destroyed days earlier in an explosion, taking the death toll to 43.

The ministry of health said on Tuesday another 54 people were wounded and 17 of those are receiving hospital treatment.

The latest confirmed deaths included a 77-year-old woman and a popular local councilor.

Juan Carlos Diaz, 55, was held in high regard by local residents for his efforts to improve their lives.

"We felt everyone's pain but especially his because he worked as a delegate in the moments that were necessary," Havana resident Lazara Phinney told the AFP news agency.

A third body recovered later on Tuesday was still in the process of being identified, authorities said.

Gas tank blast

The luxury Saratoga hotel in the old quarter of Havana was destroyed on Friday morning, seemingly due to a gas leak.