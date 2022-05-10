Asking people to stop using social media for just one week could lead to significant improvements in their mental health and a reduction in symptoms of depression and anxiety, a UK study has found.

The study, published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behaviour and Social Networking, was carried out by a team of researchers at the University of Bath, who studied the mental health effects of a social media break on 154 participants aged 18 to 72.

The participants were randomly allocated into an intervention group, where they were asked to stop using all social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok) for one week, and a control group where they continued scrolling as normal.

At the start of the study, researchers took baseline scores for anxiety, depression and wellbeing. Participants reported spending an average of 8 hours per week on social media.

One week later, participants who took a break showed significant improvements in well-being, depression and anxiety than those who continued to use social media, suggesting a short-term benefit.

Participants who were asked to take the break reported using social media for an average of 21 minutes compared to an average of seven hours for those in the control group.

Screen usage statistics were provided to make sure participants adhered to the hiatus.

“Scrolling social media is so ubiquitous that many of us do it almost without thinking from the moment we wake up to when we close our eyes at night,” explained Dr Jeff Lambert, lead researcher from Bath’s Department of Health.