France's Socialist Party has sealed a deal to join the French left's first broad coalition pact in 20 years, in a bid to deprive newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron of a majority in June's parliamentary elections.

The pact, which the Greens and Communists already approved earlier this week, sees the eurosceptic, hard-left La France Insoumise (LFI) in the driving seat for the first time, in a deal that is shaking up French politics.

"With the New Popular Union, we can win the legislative elections and change people's lives!" LFI EU lawmaker Manuel Bompard, referring to the name of the new leftwing alliance.

Macron won a second presidential mandate last month, but he will need a majority in parliament if he is to push through policies including raising the retirement age to 65 from 62 currently, opposed by both the left and far-right.

Pollsters' initial projections show Macron's party - which was renamed Renaissance on Thursday - on track to win the June 12 and 19 ballot.

Disappointed socialists urged to join Macron

But the surveys were carried out before the left-wing alliance was struck, and before individual candidates were chosen by each camp for France's 577 constituencies.