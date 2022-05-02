WORLD
2 MIN READ
Deaths as Philippines fire destroys scores of homes
Housing fire in densely populated capital Manila leaves eight people dead and 80 homes destroyed, officials say.
Deaths as Philippines fire destroys scores of homes
More than 13 million people live in the densely populated capital, with tens of thousands in overcrowded slums where fires are common. / TRTWorld
May 2, 2022

Eight people have died, including six children, after a fire ripped through a poor community in the Philippines capital of Manila and destroyed 80 houses, a fire official said.

Another three people were injured in the blaze which started on Monday around 5:00 am (2100 GMT) on the second floor of a house in a crowded, informal settlement inside the sprawling campus of the University of the Philippines.

It took nearly two hours to extinguish the inferno, Senior Fire Officer Greg Bichayda told the AFP news agency.

An investigation into the cause was under way.

'People were shocked'

The victims were trapped inside their homes as "the fire spread quickly", Bichayda said.

Recommended

Their ages are not yet known, but he said six were minors.

"The houses consist of light materials. When the fire broke out, people were shocked," Bichayda said.

"Our station was just nearby but they weren't able to call us immediately."

More than 13 million people live in the densely populated capital, with tens of thousands in overcrowded slums where fires are common.

Many of the residents have fled rural poverty to live in Manila where there are more jobs.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise