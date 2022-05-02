Eight people have died, including six children, after a fire ripped through a poor community in the Philippines capital of Manila and destroyed 80 houses, a fire official said.

Another three people were injured in the blaze which started on Monday around 5:00 am (2100 GMT) on the second floor of a house in a crowded, informal settlement inside the sprawling campus of the University of the Philippines.

It took nearly two hours to extinguish the inferno, Senior Fire Officer Greg Bichayda told the AFP news agency.

An investigation into the cause was under way.

'People were shocked'

The victims were trapped inside their homes as "the fire spread quickly", Bichayda said.