Investors speculating over whether Elon Musk will complete his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc have sent the social media company's shares to their lowest level since the deal was announced two days ago.

Traders fretted that Musk may not have enough money sitting around to fund his $21 billion cash contribution and could decide against selling some of his Tesla Inc shares to come up with it.

He has backtracked before.

Earlier this month, he decided at the last minute not to take up a seat on Twitter's board. In 2018, Musk tweeted that there was "funding secured" for a $72 billion deal to take Tesla private, but did not move ahead with an offer.

In addition, Musk would have to pay only a $1 billion breakup fee – a sliver of his fortune estimated by Forbes to be $240 billion – to walk away from the acquisition.

"There's a lot of headline risk over the next six months that it takes to complete the deal," said Chris Pultz, portfolio manager for merger arbitrage at Kellner Capital.

Representatives of Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Low chance of deal completion