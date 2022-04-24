European leaders have been quick to congratulate French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has often sparred with Macron over Brexit and other issues, on Sunday swiftly congratulated the re-elected president.

Calling France “one of our closest and most important allies,” Johnson said he looked forward to “continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world.”

Italian Premier Mario Draghi said that Macron’s victory “is splendid news for all of Europe.”

He said “France and Italy are working side by side, along with the other European partners, to construct a stronger, more cohesive, more just European Union, capable of being a protagonist in the greatest challenges of our times, starting with the war in Ukraine.”

The European Union's two most senior officials on Sunday are among the leaders who congratulated the French leader.

"We can count on France for five more years," European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter.